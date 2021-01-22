Giant Lifeboat Gets Smashed Up Between Cruise Ship and Container Crane

An Italian cruise ship suffered a mishap in docking on a fairly monumental scale when it used one of its own lifeboats to cushion the blow of running into a dockside crane. The video, posted by Crocieristi.it, an Italian YouTube channel dedicated to cruise ships—because who doesn't need one of those in their life–shows the Costa Smeralda bungling its landing at a pier and somehow hitting the crane, getting one of its lifeboats entangled.

It's particularly dramatic because the Costa Smeralda has 440-person capacity lifeboats, the biggest on any commercial cruise liner. Also, it really shouldn't swing out sideways like that—they're designed to be lowered straight down from where they rest at the side of the cruise liner. And it definitely, um, shouldn't end up looking like this.