Empty Cruise Ships In the Middle of the Ocean Are Now Tourist Destinations

Five times bigger than the Titanic and with an onboard giraffe sculpture that is the size of three Mini Coopers, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas is now anchored off the coast of England—empty. Moored in Poole Bay in the English Channel, the Allure is haunting and quiet, devoid of the frolic and fun that usually takes place on a cruise ship of this caliber. But interestingly, people are still flocking to it.

Enterprising Englishman Paul Derham, a former captain of the similarly-ghostly P&O Aurora, now owns a ferry called the Josephine. One day he decided to venture out and take a look at the ship he used to helm, and came up with the idea to offer tours around the dormant liners.