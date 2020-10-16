This Subaru Brat With Lambo Doors and a Picnic Table Is the Whimsy You Need In Life

Everything about our current moment seems to be too sad and too serious. How I don't wake up screaming is beyond me, but there simply aren't enough truly delightful things out there right now. Except this: A lime green 1985 Subaru Brat GL with Lambo doors, currently for sale on Craigslist. So many cars now are just too serious. Most people don't even get a real color on their car anymore, much less a bright metallic green. Too many folks buy cars to sell, not to enjoy. That was clearly not the case with this Subaru Brat, whose owner restored it into a very custom creation that would make Kermit the Frog proud.

via Craigslist

The owner, who says in the ad that he's owned eight Brats and restored three of them, says that the Brat's 15-year restoration was a "very good cosmetic, drive quality, garage restoration," and not a perfect concours rebuild. According to the seller, it only has 91,000 miles on the odometer. That being said, it's clearly a car show darling, as some of the photos have big display boards that talk about the car and the seller says it "won numerous car show trophies." I can't quit looking at it myself. It's a beacon of pure joy. This particular Brat was the upper-level GL trim, which came with a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder boxer engine, butterfly t-tops, a tilting steering wheel and all of the available stock gauges. Best of all, those import tax-dodging rear jump seats are intact, and now feature hand-painted Subaru logos on the headrests. Fun fact: The addition of the two rear-facing seats in the Brat's bed let Subaru classify it as a passenger car, not a truck, thus wiggling out of the higher, deeply stupid Chicken Tax on light trucks.

via Craigslist

Even the name Brat is an acronym for something fun: "Bi-Drive Recreational All-Terrain Transporter." The real joy of this particular vehicle is in its custom mods, the most noticeable of which are the Lamborghini-style upward-tilting doors. Numerous parts were color-matched and color-coordinated to the bright green exterior, including the center caps of the wheels. There's a hood scoop because, well, why not?

via Craigslist