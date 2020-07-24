Bentley Spent 18 Months Figuring Out How to Make 3-D Wood for the Flying Spur Interior

Bentley's 3-D-machined wooden door inserts required 18 months of product development. Each panel is handcrafted from a single block of American Walnut or American Cherry timber instead of layers of veneers. These sustainably-sourced pieces of wood are hand-carved with a multi-axis routing machine to a tolerance of 0.1 millimeters, matched to the die-cast aluminum door panels and finished with an open-pore lacquer to show off 150 unique veneered diamonds. Mulliner throws in its signature diamond-quilted leathers, and it's possible the Flying Spur could make you forget that the Mulsanne is no more.

Maybe this is what innovation looks like now, and it's neat, for sure. But maybe there's more than one reason why it's an industry-first. Then again, we aren't One Percenters.

Bentley is quick to point out that while American Walnut is increasing by three million cubic meters each year, American Cherry woodland is doing even better at seven million per. At least you don't have to feel bad for driving a Flying Spur with a bunch of Mulliner options ticked.