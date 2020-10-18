Your Dog Needs To Buckle Up. Here's Why

Cat owners, you’ll notice, don’t carry their pets around in little backpacks or drive with their felines sitting on their laps. Dog owners, however, aren’t so chill. I get it; every time I see a dog with his head hanging out the window, it makes me smile. However—and yes, this is a buzzkill, sorry—it is not a smart move for you or your canine companion.

At some point in time in your personal driver education history, you probably learned that unsecured items become dangerous projectiles in the car in the event of a collision. Listen up: if you have a 10-pound dog in the car and you’re traveling 50 mph, that tiny canine could exert a crushing 500 pounds of force on you or someone else in the vehicle if you crash.

Pet adoptions have been on the rise since March. In fact, Rover.com says that 60 percent of recent adoptions are those with little or no previous pet experience. The pandemic has inspired people to add a tongue-lolling ball of fur into their homes, and many of them don’t know that much about pet ownership. That includes how to travel safely in the car with Fido, or Spot, or Princess Puggalicious.

Many owners allow their fur babies to sit in on their laps while they drive, or ride unrestrained in another part of the vehicle. The American Automobile Association (AAA) found in a nationwide survey that 84 percent of Americans have driven with their pet in the car. However, only 16 percent use any form of restraint.

"Bah," you say. "My dog’s not hurting anyone up here on my lap or in the seat next to me." In the aforementioned AAA study, one in six of those surveyed admitted to driving with a dog on their lap. And that’s only the ones willing to cop to it. Imagine that your puppy decides mid-ride that it would be fun to ride on the floorboards under your feet. You’re going to want to avoid crushing it under the brake pedal, for your sake as well as your pet’s.

That means you’ll be distracted and possibly panicked, and that’s not going to end well. At the very least, you could be risking a distracted driving ticket if you cause a collision because the dog is running loose in your vehicle.