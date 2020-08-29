Forget #Vanlife and Build Yourself a Period-Correct 1970s Street Van Like This Guy Did

Automotive trends can sometimes age like parachute pants and iPods, here one day and gone the next. When’s the last time you saw a Hummer H2 rocking a set of spinner wheels, or neon lights flickering under a Honda Civic Si? Some things are better left in their respective eras. But it's also true that some pretty great stuff gets lost to time—like '70s street vans. Good thing there are people like Sean Thomas to bring them back one tire-shredding time capsule at a time.

When I saw his restored muscle vans on Instagram, I reached out to Thomas to talk about his far-out machines. Thomas was born in 1970 and has fond memories of seeing high-riding muscle cars and custom vans in the background of everyday life. Today, many people spend a great deal of time and money, restoring a vintage Camaro, Chevelle, or Challenger to its original factory condition. Thomas understands why people do this, but not always agree with it. As he put it, “They weren't stock in the 70s.”