Someone Is Selling Their Entire Sprint Car Racing Team for $150,000

Even in its most grassroots form, racing is expensive. From homebrew drag cars to full-fledged circuit regulars, the cost of consumables and maintenance alone are enough to keep most people away. That said, it's not impossible if you can scrounge together enough sponsor dollars to get an operation off the ground. And if you're lucky, a smokin' deal will come along to help get things going, like someone selling their entire operation, including semis, spare parts, and the actual race cars themselves.

Such is the case with Probst Motorsports, which is selling off its 410 winged sprint car team as a whole. At first blush, the asking price of $150,000 might seem a bit steep, but once you see what that includes, you might reconsider.