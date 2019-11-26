3,424-HP Semi Truck With Twin V-12 Engines, 12 Superchargers Sells for $12,000,000

Normally, the 12V-71 comes with two Roots-type superchargers—one for each bank. But Thor24 comes with eight BDS 8-71 superchargers on top of the stock units that sit in the engine valley. The additional blowers are all driven by another custom-fabricated shaft measuring 103 inches long and weighing just over 263 pounds. In fact, the whole induction system is so massive that Harrah and his crew even had to custom-make a wooden buck to help them design and assemble the entire arrangement. Eight nitrous bottles have also been installed, for good measure.

The result is 3,424 hp at 2,500 rpm, which goes through an Allison HT740 transmission with a locker-type differential at the rear axle. While engineering Thor24, Harrah had to rework the suspension since the stock setup from the original Peterbilt truck didn’t work. As a fix, he swapped it with an A-arm type front suspension from a VanHool coach bus.

Its construction isn’t the only crazy bit as the Peterbilt crew cab is also decked out with a custom interior, featuring a 1,500-watt per channel audio system and seven movie screens with a 40-inch master monitor. It’s all powered by its own Hawker turbine-style auxiliary power unit—the same type of generator that sits in the tail of passenger jets.

When all was said and done, the project supposedly cost a total of $7 million. Considering it just sold for $12 million, we're going to go out on a limb and say that it was a pretty decent investment.