As well as re-doing the rotating assembly, the heads were gone through with new Inconel exhaust valves and new intake valves. The original intake plenums were also cut up and enlarged to accommodate water-to-air intercoolers. The result of all of this work speaks for itself, as does the V12's peak output of 1,500 horsepower.

And to be clear, this engine is going back into the 2001 Diablo VT it came out of, where it's sure to scare the living daylights out of anyone who drives it. Really, it's almost a shame it's going back into a car at all; it's a piece of functional art that looks incredible all by itself, and it took a ton of work to get right.

Speaking to The Drive, Tom Nelson said getting parts for the engine was "like getting a hold of the President." Needless to say, though, it was all worth it.

