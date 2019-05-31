Watch This Couch Drive Down the Highway

In front of the driver sits a personal pan pizza – dinner, for some. But in this scene, it's actually the steering wheel in disguise, and the can of Guinness placed casually to the driver's right side is actually a hand-operated brake.

A chocolate bar seen resting on the arm of the sofa is the cleverly camouflaged gear selector for the couch's automatic transmission. The throttle is actuated by the driver's right knee, and his speed told by the speedometer that sits inside of the clock resting on the coffee table. And perhaps the most ingeniously hidden gems are the turn signal indicators which are concealed inside of the flower pots.

The Casual Lofa is powered by a 1.3-liter BMC A-Plus series engine, the same powerplant found in vintage Minis in the 1980s and '90s, which means that performance upgrades from popular vendors such as John Cooper Works could be fitted to the car if desired.