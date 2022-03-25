Stellantis’ Twin-Turbo I6 High-Output Variant Is More Than a Tune

Stellantis is building a new inline-six power plant called the Hurricane for its cars and trucks, an exciting announcement for fans of internal combustion. Even more tantalizingly, a high-output version is capable of over 500 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The other, base version is still good to produce over 400 hp and 450 pound-feet of torque, although exact specifications are still to be released. Either way, both variants share the same base configuration: twin turbos, three liters, and six cylinders that promise higher fuel economy than a V8, with output that can rival one. So what, exactly, is the magic that gets the top-shelf spec into the five hundreds?

There are, unfortunately for the tuner crowd, more differences than just a tune for 91 octane and a bit more boost. Although the standard-output version shares 96 components with the high-output motor, there are several key differences between them. Most notably, the HO Hurricane boasts an all-forged rotating assembly versus the SO's cast pistons—this allows for a more aggressive intake cam profile and more potent turbochargers to feed more air (26 psi on the high-power variant, vs. 22 on the standard version) without overstressing the motor. The HO will also receive a heavier-duty oil pump and fueling system to prevent starvation or lean conditions during heavy use, such as towing.