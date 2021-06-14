Skilled Craftsman Builds His Son a Functional Lamborghini Sian Out of Wood
It's got all the mod cons, and yes, it runs and drives.
To be a young automotive enthusiast is tough sometimes. Real cars are out of reach, and thus the precocious child is left to lust after Power Wheels and other toys built to suit their size. Some are lucky enough to have parents that go the extra mile, though, like this Vietnamese boy whose father built him an entire Lamborghini Sian out of wood.
The build is the work of Trương Văn Đạo, who spent 65 days crafting the downsized Lamborghini from scratch. Trương starts by laying down the chassis, fitting it with a rear axle and rack and pinion steering. There's a bicycle-style disc brake on the rear, and propulsion is thanks to a 24 volt, 350 W gear motor, hooked up to a speed controller and a pair of sealed-lead acid batteries.
The body of the car is where the real work comes in. Large blocked-out pieces are first glued in place approximating the general shape of the car. Trương then gets to carving it down with a small chainsaw, quickly roughing out the lines of the hypercar. From there, more work is done with an angle grinder and a chisel to define the finer curves and angles of the design. Trim pieces are then glued on, made out of contrasting woods to help the details pop. The body is then given a final sand down before receiving several coats of varnish for a beautiful shine.
The build comes complete with all the features you'd want out of such a ride. There's working headlights and tail lights, and best of all, power lift scissor doors in true Lamborghini style. There's also a yoke-style steering wheel aping the design from the Lamborghini V12 Vision Gran Turismo concept. It's not the fastest of its ilk; the heavy wooden body and small motor keep the vehicle to a top speed of around walking pace. However, in a car driven by children, this is a key safety feature. It may not be road legal like other builds we've seen, but Vietnam's laissez-faire approach to traffic management means that there shouldn't be any issues riding it around the local streets.
The quality of the work is impressive, and it's so stylish we kind of want to drive it and snap a few pics ourselves. Trương's son is blessed to have a sweet ride to cruise the block in, and we're sure it will have him setting his sights on driving the real thing one day in the future.
