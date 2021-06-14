Skilled Craftsman Builds His Son a Functional Lamborghini Sian Out of Wood

To be a young automotive enthusiast is tough sometimes. Real cars are out of reach, and thus the precocious child is left to lust after Power Wheels and other toys built to suit their size. Some are lucky enough to have parents that go the extra mile, though, like this Vietnamese boy whose father built him an entire Lamborghini Sian out of wood.

The build is the work of Trương Văn Đạo, who spent 65 days crafting the downsized Lamborghini from scratch. Trương starts by laying down the chassis, fitting it with a rear axle and rack and pinion steering. There's a bicycle-style disc brake on the rear, and propulsion is thanks to a 24 volt, 350 W gear motor, hooked up to a speed controller and a pair of sealed-lead acid batteries.