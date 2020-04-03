Awful Florida HOA Threatens Nurse With $1,000 Fine Over Quarantine RV in Driveway

The owners in this case, one who is a nurse and currently working at home and the other who works at a local military base are neither infected with the COVID-19 virus nor have they been directed by authorities to self-quarantine. Hence, they have no immediate or justifiable need to keep an RV at their residence.

The owners made no attempt to contact the Association, register the RV at the front gate to obtain a standard 48-hour pass or subsequent extension(s) to keep the RV on site beyond the normal 48-hour limit. The requirement to register RVs, boats and trailers has been a long standing rule of the Association for many years.

For the record, I received a phone call from the Lynch’s (sic) and listened to their argument to keep their RV at their home. I assured them that if they needed to self-quarantine, we would support them in the safest way possible, including parking their RV in the driveway…

We have a number of residents who work in the medical field and not one of them has signaled a need to keep an RV at their residence "just in case." Nor has there been a pubic (sic) call to provide RVs for the purpose of quarantining individuals outside of direct hospital care.

The HOA Board’s position is simple [...] we will support and accommodate to the maximum extent possible, any valid need, and will organize community support for any resident or family that falls prey to the COVID-19 virus (or other emergent need), to provide any and all assistance desired. MPCA holds in the highest regard, law enforcement, first responders, our military, and all medical professionals who place themselves at greater risk to take care of the rest of us should we ever need medical assistance.