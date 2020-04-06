RC Cozy Coupe Capable of Highway Speeds Is the Best Quarantine Project Yet

By now, the world has been on lockdown for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the masses are still working, whether it be remotely or otherwise, many others are involuntarily separated from employment. In both cases, it means a lot more staying at home—so why not use that new-found time to build something cool? Late last month, RC car enthusiast Anthony Mattingly had a lightbulb moment while watching YouTube. He quickly gathered up some tools and his beloved Traxxas X-Maxx before laying eyes on the final piece of the puzzle: a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe.

While a viral post to Facebook didn't reveal all of the small details behind the build, we do have a good bit of info about the original project which Mattingly said inspired his work. Kevin Talbot, an RC enthusiast based in the United Kingdom, runs a successful YouTube channel where he builds, modifies, and destroys radio-controlled cars. In one 2019 video, Talbot takes on the very same task of converting a Cozy Coupe to be mounted on an RC car platform. To begin, Talbot and his helper completely disassembled the Cozy Coupe. The plastic floor and seat were removed with the quick work of a rotary tool, and some simple weight reduction was performed on the vehicle's pillars and doors. Finally, body mounts were affixed to the bottom of the coupe to fit the new body to the Traxxas chassis. Mattingly took roughly the same approach to building his own, and while it might not be actually licensed for street use, it can outrun any bicycle on the block. In fact, it's a wheelie-popping masterpiece supposedly capable of highway speeds. With the right gearing, Mattingly believes he can get his Cozy Coupe up to about 62 miles per hour with the accelerator pegged.

You're probably wondering if this Cozy Coupe can still haul the kiddos around, and the answer is yes. Is it the best idea to throw them in the battery-powered speed machine? Maybe not, but if you're going to, at least stick to an open parking lot like they did in the demo video below.