Bankrupt Billionaire's Lamborghini Countach Discovered Roadside After Burning to a Crisp

A Lamborghini Countach owned by bankrupt British businessman James Stunt was found burnt to a crisp on the side of the road last week. The car is one of dozens owned by the troubled gold trader that are all part of a court-ordered asset freeze.

Stunt has been in the news recently due to his inability to pay what amounts to an enormous amount of debt. After lavish purchases of artwork and high-end wines, Stunt’s IOUs total nearly £14 million, or about $17.5 million. He pledged to sell many of his possessions, including paintings by Monet, Chagall, and Pissarro, but the courts still found that he couldn’t guarantee repayment of his commitments.

The 37-year-old first made headlines in 2011, when he married Petra Ecclestone, daughter of Formula 1 mogul Bernie Ecclestone. They divorced in 2017 after having three children.

A witness said the person claiming to own the car was a black man with dyed green hair, and that Stunt was not there. Good condition cars can fetch anywhere from $250,000 to up to $1 million for rare early models, but some people are calling foul on Stunt’s open-top Countach. Some believe it could be a kit car, rather than a legit Countach with a good cabriolet conversion.

Despite offering to sell his artwork and wine, Stunt’s car collection was ruled untouchable by the courts, at least for now. He was ordered not to sell or otherwise diminish their value until proceedings have completed. We’re guessing the Countach’s value, regardless of if it’s real, may have taken a hit.