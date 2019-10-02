Nissan Solves A Pressing Problem: Car Making Without The Presses

The road to becoming a successful carmaker frequently comes to a sudden end when tooling, and especially the price thereof is discussed. A car is made from thousands of parts, and nearly all of them demand at least one tool, mold, die, or whatever you prefer to call it. A prosaic car door often requires five or more of these tools, each one of them can cost a million dollars U.S., and woe is you if you change your mind, design, or engineering after the tools have been made. Many, many cars must be sold to claw back the cost of the tooling, and occasionally, the tools win.

This morning, Nissan called us out to their Oppama plant south of Tokyo to show us how expensive tools can be retired. Down a long and very beige hall, we were greeted by two stout Kuka robots with hammers in their hands. Between the two robots was a sheet of metal, and the bots got busy hammering at it from both sides according to commands sent from a Kula-komputer the size of an under-table refrigerator.

The bots formed the metal without dies, and with that, the future of car making has circled back to its beginning. Before the sheet metal of our cars was bent into shape by giant presses using tools and dies weighing 40 tons and more, the job was done by highly-skilled workers using an English wheel, and in the thousands of years before that, metal was shaped by hammering. Of course, the work of the Kuka robots is much more reproducible than the work of an artisan banging out a knight’s helmet, and also, the hammers of the Kuka bots are diamond-coated, which makes for a very smooth final product.