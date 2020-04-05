There's No Limo More Extreme Than This $1M Learjet-Turned-Party Rig

The limo’s interior is just as flashy as the exterior would suggest, as it features neon lights, an infinity floor, a 42-inch TV, and a 17,000-watt sound system. You and your crew can even enjoy a few drinks from the built-in booze cabinet while cruising around in the 42-foot-long machine, so long as you've hired a designated pilot.

Amazingly, the jet-car is street legal, but navigating such an awkward vehicle isn't easy. The cockpit has four video monitors to show different angles and cover the massive blind spots around the limo.