One-Off Nissan Frontier Built for Pope Francis Is the Coolest Popemobile Yet

This past September, Pope Francis toured Mozambique, Madagascar, and the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, where he finished his journey in yet another odd Popemobile: A first-generation Nissan Frontier.

The Vatican contracted local Nissan subsidiary to supply a one-off Popemobile for the Pope's eight-hour-long visit to the island nation. NSC ABC issued the base truck (sold locally as the NP300 Hardbody) to the company's coachbuilding wing, ABC Coachworks, which normally up-fits commercial vehicles such as fire engines, police cars, and buses, but relished the job of building the totally new class of vehicle under the watch of the diocese of Mauritius.

The truck bears a special "SCV 1" license plate; an acronym for "Status Civitatis Vaticanae," or Vatican City State reserved for His Holiness' rides. In its bed, ABC Coachworks mounted an elevated seat, which sits beneath a presumably shatter-resistant pane of glass. Since the Pope's visit, the island's diocese has had the truck put on permanent display as an exhibit for Mauritian islanders.