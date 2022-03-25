Stellantis’ New Hurricane 3.0L Twin-Turbo Straight Six Delivers V8 Power

As Stellantis is being dragged into the era of EVs, it's keeping the internal combustion engine going as long as it can by trotting out a whole new gas-burning motor—and one with a fun and aggressive name, to boot. Say hello to the Hurricane straight-six.

It's a 3.0-liter twin-turbo unit said to pump out V8-level power with, of course, fewer emissions (15 percent fewer, to be exact). The engine will come in two variants: one efficiency-leaning Standard Output version and one performance-oriented High Output edition. The former will produce more than 400 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque while the latter is good for at least 500 hp and 475 pound-feet. Flat power curves are said to provide 90 percent of the torque available from 2,350 rpm all the way to redline.

That High Output Hurricane boasts higher peak turbo boost (26 psi versus the Standard Output's 22), double inlet cooling versus single, double fuel injection pumps versus single, and, presumably, more aggressive tuning. The 500-plus-hp engine also uses forged aluminum pistons with an anodized top ring land, a diamond-like coating on the pins, and a compression ratio of 9.5:1.

The lower output motor, meanwhile, uses cast aluminum pistons with a cast iron top ring land insert and features a compression ratio of 10.4:1. Premium fuel is required on the High Output engine while the Standard only recommends it. To save even more fuel, though, both versions of the Hurricane have been designed to accommodate electrification in the future.

Now for some truly nerdy specs. This new straight-six features the same bore and stroke (84.0 x 90.0 mm) and indeed cylinder spacing as the existing 2.0-liter four-cylinder found in Jeeps like the Wrangler and Cherokee, though Stellantis says it's more than just that engine with two extra cylinders plopped on. "The Hurricane I6 is designed and optimized from the ground up for its targets of reduced emissions and improved power," a spokesperson told The Drive.