Pontiac Diehard Finds Hidden Keys to 1977 Trans Am In Scavenger Hunt

Last week, we wrote about a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am whose keys were hidden somewhere in Colorado. Whoever could find them first by completing a trivia-filled scavenger hunt would win the muscle car along with one year's supply of Coors Banquet beer—it was put on by Coors, after all. A resident Trans Am guy named Garrett McDaniel wound up with the keys just seven minutes before the second-place finishers arrived, and now he's got his own Smokey and The Bandit-mobile.

The tricky trivia led McDaniel on a wild goose chase from Golden, Colorado all the way to a town called Glenwood Springs with some 153 miles between the start and finish. Luckily, he had his 1998 Trans Am convertible to hustle from one clue to the next, eventually winning the '77 that turned out to be pretty great, all things considered.