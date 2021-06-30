Pontiac Diehard Finds Hidden Keys to 1977 Trans Am In Scavenger Hunt

Coors was fairly vague about the car in question, even labeling it as a lesser Firebird instead of a full-on Trans Am in its initial announcement. Still, it ended up being a stellar score that looks to feature plenty of original components. McDaniel said the 6.6-liter V8 has its stock exhaust along with a "hairy hose" intake, which is apparently a $1,200 new-old stock (NOS) part. Consider that, plus it's nearly perfect undercarriage with no signs of accidental pinch weld lifts, and it's a surprisingly clean car.
McDaniel is still trying to hunt down more info about the Pontiac's restoration, but he thinks there's "a decent chance this is a true 54,000-mile car" like the odometer says. The old-school 13-digit VIN makes it hard to research in some aspects, and since it came from New Hampshire before, it doesn't even have a title. That's one of those weird, state-specific laws where cars built before 1999 aren't even issued titles anymore.