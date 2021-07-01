This Boat With Pop-Out Tank Tracks Is Some Real Brain Genius Stuff

Like any hobby, boats are a huge pain in the ass. Seriously, take the normal maintenance of a car then add the complexity of something that can sink and has to be trailered anytime you want to move it out of the water. That's boating.

But still, people enjoy it. While I've always liked being out on the boat, my least favorite part has always been loading and unloading it (something I, admittedly, have never been good at). Apparently, some genius felt the same and figured they'd install a set of tank tracks so it can just crawl out of the water. No, really.