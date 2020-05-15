Crochet Yamaha Motorcycles, Generators, Jet Skis: Things You Didn't Know You Needed

If there has been an upside to sheltering from the outside world for the last several weeks, it's that many Americans have had time to either wrap up ongoing projects or commit to new ones. But if you've had so little to do that you've already mastered both baking and basket-weaving, you may be looking for yet another skill to add to your repertoire. Luckily, Yamaha, of all companies, has something just for you.

No, it's not stuffing its EV crate motors into new project cars, mind you, but reproducing some of its bestselling motorized products in knitted form.