Flash Flood in Zion National Park Buries Over 100 Cars in Red Mud

Normally, it doesn't rain much at Zion National Park this time of year; according to the park's official site, the average amount of precipitation is only 0.3 inches for the month of June. It caused problems, then, when over an inch fell in just one hour on Tuesday, leaving roads, parking lots, and buildings caked in feet of mud near Zion's main entrance. Clean-up efforts began the next day and according to the folks working there, it could be a weeks-long project.

Zion is recognizable for its canyons and lofty hiking trails, and off-roaders love its tricky terrain that's usually covered in dirt, sand, and rocks. When all that gets wet, though, it starts sliding downhill and trapping parkgoers in the truest representation of a flash flood.