Inline-Six Engine to Replace Jeep, Dodge's V8 Likely to Debut in April

The fact that Stellantis' North American wing is working on an inline-six to replace its big Hemi V8s is no secret at this point. We've seen the patents. The real mystery concerning what I personally like to call the "Mopar 2J" is when we're actually going to see it. A report by Autoblog might answer that question.

After inquiring about the engine with Jeep boss Jim Morrison, the executive responded to the publication with another question: "Are you coming to New York?" Morrison was not leaving much on the table there. He is clearly referencing the 2022 New York Auto Show.

For the first time since 2019, yes, for the first time in three years, it seems like the New York Auto Show might actually happen on April 15, 2022. That's big news for the auto industry, and it's an event a lot of automakers are likely enthusiastic about. It makes sense that Stellantis, a brand that has to do more work than most transitioning into a greener future, would be focused on an important reveal there.