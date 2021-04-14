Make Jeep Bros Say ‘Umm’ as You Wheel Past Them in This Obscure 1990 UMM Alter II

As the number of upscale off-roaders swells in correlation with market demand, there are fewer options out there for the people who prefer simplicity. The base 2021 Ford Bronco is a great example of what so many four-wheelers could be, and the same goes for a two-door, soft-top Jeep Wrangler that costs under $30,000. But what if those are still too modern and luxurious for you? Then I, UMM, have a solution.

That was a sad attempt at a pun, but really, the truck I'm talking about is this 1990 UMM Alter II. It's a Portuguese 4x4 that somehow made it to Delaware, and you can buy it for a skosh under $24,000. I never said it was going to be cheap, but then again, it's not for your average wheeler—you've got to be a little weird to want it.