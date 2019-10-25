Senator Schumer Proposes $462B Program to Stimulate Gasoline for Electric Car Swap

Thursday night, New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer submitted a radical new plan to drastically reduce the amount of gasoline-powered vehicles on the road and get millions of Americans into electric or hybrid vehicles sooner rather than later. The proposal involves a $462 billion trade-in program that if approved, could motivate the American people to swap their climate-damaging cars for cleaner vehicles, according to Reuters.

The Senate Minority Leader called this a "proposal to bring clean cars to all of America," and it joins many larger-than-life plans submitted by Democratic presidential candidates to help curb gas, oil, and coal emissions. It essentially would make billions of dollars available to drivers who would be willing to get rid of their gasoline-burning cars for a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or fully electric vehicle. According to the plan, rebates of $3,000 or more to individual buyers would help transition a quarter of all U.S. cars, or the equivalent to 63 million vehicles, from internal combustion to electrified within 10 years.

"The goal of the plan, which also aims to spur a transformation in American manufacturing, is that by 2040 all vehicles on the road should be clean," wrote Schumer on his column for the New York Times.