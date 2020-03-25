Forget Wagons and SUVs, This Is the Volvo to Put Your Kids in Right Now

At last, the rear heater will be a hit with the kiddos when you inevitably cross into the Arctic Circle seeking refuge. Five Corbeau racing seats have been fitted inside, ensuring everyone stays put with sizable bolstering and lap belts in the back. Then, there are two more folding jump seats that face the rear buckets, making it clear if it wasn't already that this Volvo was made for military use.

Originally, C303s like this one were used by armed forces across Europe and Asia in countries like Angola, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia and, of course, Sweden. The seller purchased this particular example from a Colorado importer in 2007, sold it to a friend three years later, then bought it back in 2018. It now resides in northern Utah.

There's no telling exactly how much this Volvo might sell for, or what its reserve is set at, but we'll find out Wednesday afternoon when the online auction closes. At the time of publishing, it's been bid to $16,750 with more surely to come if other civilian-converted military vehicles are anything to go off of.

