Now’s Your Chance to Keep the Iconic Cheetah Muscle Car Alive

Craig Ruth, the man behind Ruth Engineering, says it’s time to move on to bigger and better things. In a message to The Drive, Ruth explained that the sale will include all of the molds, tooling, fixtures, parts, supplier relationships, social media accounts, and the domain name. He says his current inventory includes enough raw steel to make two frames, but the new owner will need to source fiberglass to make the cars' bodies after the sale.

The price for all of this? $200,000. Theoretically, that could be recouped after selling a handful of custom Cheetahs, though it's all up to how the business is managed. You'll also have to travel to Ohio if you want to pick up all the parts yourself.

In a Facebook post, Ruth rejects commenters’ calls to reach out to celebrities like Richard Rawlings to buy the shop, saying “I don’t chase anyone,” and adding that the tooling can “sit and rot” if it doesn’t sell.

Making the car could be an absolute playground for the right buyer. Shops like Factory Five have been successful making kit cars and building one-off customs for its customers, so with some motivation and business sense, it stands to reason that the Cheetah Evolution could be every bit as popular. No matter how illogical it might seem to buy a tiny, bespoke car making operation, somebody should step up to keep the Cheetah alive—Bill Thomas would be proud.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com