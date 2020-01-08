No, Sony Won’t Be Building and Selling Its Electric Car

Sony stunned the world at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas after it debuted a seemingly production-ready, all-electric car called the Vision-S. Meant to showcase the electronics giant’s automotive product integration capabilities, the fit and finish of the Vision-S got many people thinking that Sony was looking to join the ranks of Tesla and Rivian. Sony has two words for you: keep dreaming.

After speaking with representatives from Magna Steyr, the auto manufacturer responsible for building the Vision-S—as well as the Toyota Supra, BMW Z4, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class—who offered less than what we had hoped, The Drive got ahold of Shinichi Tobe of Sony’s corporate communications. He gave us the full scoop on the Vision-S’s lack of production potential.

“At present, we have no plans to mass-produce and sell [the Vision-S]," said Tobe in an email to The Drive, though he explained that “it is a working prototype,” and “From the outset, it has been intended to be a vehicle capable of being driven on public roads, and all aspects of its structure, engineering and styling have been designed with legal and safety regulations in mind.”

So there you have it: the Sony Vision-S concept is just a concept and nothing more. Tobe couldn’t answer a few of our material procurement questions, like where Sony sourced the batteries and motors, but the concept isn’t without real-world applications that we could soon see from manufacturers who source technology from Sony.