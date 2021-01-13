Sony Quietly Kept Developing Its Vision-S Concept Car With More Sensors, Road Tests

The Sony Vision-S concept car was one of the biggest surprises of last year's Consumer Electronics Show, wowing us all with a seemingly production-ready electric sedan that Sony used to demonstrate all of its state-of-the-art car tech. At the time, the company said it had no plans to put the Vision-S into production, but Sony brought it back for CES this year with a few more refinements and video of it going out for road tests.

A quick refresher: Sony, a company that's more widely known for making consumer tech like PlayStations, teamed up with Austrian contract car-builders Magna-Steyr, longtime builders of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and many, many other models from the new Toyota Supra to the Jaguar I-Pace. Both of those partners gave us some hope that a production Vision-S would be well-built and have in-car tech that's more usable than a lot of the kludgey systems out there, with a big focus on improving the entertainment half of "infotainment."