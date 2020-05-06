BMW Axes European Delivery Program Because Its Crossovers Are Built in South Carolina

Much like the i8 successor we reported on earlier this week, BMW is axing its European delivery program for U.S. customers starting this fall—and its death can't entirely be blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the program, folks who bought a new BMW had the option of traveling to the company's headquarters in Welt, Germany, and taking delivery of their shiny Bimmer there. Like similar programs offered by other European, luxury manufacturers, it included a guided tour of the plant and the option of sticking around for a road trip before shipping the car back home. For many customers, we're sure it made becoming a BMW owner that much more memorable but, sadly, it'll soon become a thing of the past.

With COVID-19 wiping out all non-essential air travel, it'd be easy to pin this on the pandemic but according to BMW, it sounds like the program was already on its way out. The reason? Most of the BMWs this country buys (read: crossovers) aren't actually built in Europe at all. They're built in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

"After carefully evaluating the changing BMW U.S. customer preferences towards U.S.-built X vehicles and the declining interest in the European Delivery Program, BMW has made the decision to bring the U.S. market European Delivery Program to a close in the Fall of 2020," a company spokesperson told The Drive.