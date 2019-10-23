Leaked Photo of BMW With Massive Kidney Grille Could Be Next-Gen 4 Series

Shortly after leaks surfaced of what is very likely the next BMW M3's rear end, more unauthorized shots taken from a BMW factory floor have appeared. Brought to our attention via Reddit after first appearing on BimmerPost, the front end of a gray Bimmer that we're predicting to be the next 4 Series can be seen making its way down the assembly line, ridiculously large grille intact.

Yep, it looks like BMW actually went and put the Concept 4's divisively-styled kidney grille into production. From afar, they kinda look like two coffins placed next to each other, no?

While the original Reddit post, as well as other publications, have pegged this as possibly being the front end of the 2020 M3 sedan, we're gonna go ahead and put our money on this being the next 4er instead given its similarity to the Concept 4. Keep in mind that it's all speculation at this point, though. For all we know, this could be our first look at a very early, spite-fueled refresh of the 8 Series Coupe or something. It's doubtful, but anything's possible.