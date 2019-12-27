TOGG: Turkey's First Car Company Will Build Pininfarina-Designed Electric Vehicles

When we think of big car-making countries, Turkey hasn't really been on many people's radars. But if the country's president has his way going into the new decade, however, that might just change. As reported by Bloomberg, the country has unveiled two prototypes under its very first car company: Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc or "TOGG" when translated into Turkish and abbreviated.

TOGG is a result of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s goal to have a Turkish-built car, an ambition's he's publicly held since 2011. The country has invested the equivalent of $3.7 billion and aims to eventually build 175,000 cars per year across five models, starting, naturally, with an electric compact crossover currently called the C-SUV and slated for 2022. It'll eventually be joined by a sedan intuitively known as the C-Sedan and be built in the city of Bursa. TOGG CEO Mehmet Gurcan Karakas projects the company to add $50 billion to Turkey's economy over its first 15 years in action.