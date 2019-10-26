LS-Based V-12 Supercar Built by Factory Five to Debut at SEMA 2019 Show

Well-known kit car maker Factory Five just gave the Internet a preview of what it’s bringing to this year's SEMA Show: A supercar with an LS-based V-12 engine that produces 750 horsepower. The new car replaces the company's existing GTM supercar kit, but will be much more powerful than the outgoing model.

In a Facebook video, the Factory Five team talked about a replacement for its mid-engine GTM supercar that first rolled out in the mid-2000s. This is their answer, and it’ll feature a full carbon fiber body with a front-engined, rear-drive layout. The idea is that this new model will be delivered in finished carbon fiber with no paint or extra bodywork needed.