Factory Five F9R Concept Sports 750-HP LS V-12, Racecar-Inspired Aero

Factory Five Racing, famed fabricators of kit cars based on the Shelby Daytona and Cobra models, are building a new, original hypercar. Its massive 9.5-liter, 750 horsepower LS Series V-12 debuted in a display chassis at the SEMA show a few months ago, but Factory Five revealed more details about it in a recent blog post, including what the design will look like.

Dubbed the F9 and F9R for the road and track variants respectively, this concept is intended to be the true successor to Factory Five's GTM supercar kit. The body is made entirely of carbon fiber, which will aid the company's target weight of under 2,400 pounds. Imagine stuffing a V-12 with 750 horsepower and 700 pound-feet or torque in an Alfa Romeo 4C—this would be the result. The F9 will still honor the kit car company's "built not bought" philosophy, however, and will also accept Ford small block motors if the LS-based 12-cylinder doesn't suit your needs.