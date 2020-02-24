Toyota Century Limo With $18,000 Exhaust Shrieks Like a V-12 Supercar

With conservative styling that belies a six-figure price tag, Toyota's Japan-only Century limousine is a wheeled manifestation of modesty. With five mufflers, bystanders would never guess that the whisper-quiet second-generation model was powered by a 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V-12—an engine just begging for room to breathe.

That's exactly what YouTube user effspot gave a used Century, which he claimed to have purchased for $4,500, all in the name of spending an additional $18,000 on an exhaust supplied by Japanese exotic car specialist Brilliant Exhaust. This shop is the same one that fabricated a Formula 1-style setup for effspot's Mercedes-Benz S600 late last year, the result being an S-class with an exhaust note like that of a Pagani Zonda. Unsurprisingly, the Century sounds similarly supercar-y when shouting at the top of its lungs, though its raspier exhaust note is less reminiscent of an Italian exotic and more of a straight-piped BMW.