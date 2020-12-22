This Humble Volkswagen Rabbit Pickup Is Getting a Mid-Engine V12 From a JDM Toyota

In order to handle all the power expected from that V12, the transmission came out of something a little easier to find in the States: a Lamborghini Gallardo.

The sheer amount of fabrication on this pickup is incredible, from the roll cage to the new frame rails. In addition to all the custom parts, the off-the-shelf goods had to be made to work with each other, too. The Lambo transmission had to have a custom adapter plate and an entirely custom flywheel design to work with the Toyota V12, for example.

Then there's the entire body of the car, which was laser-cut right down the middle so it could be widened by eight inches. Mitchell is going to fantastic lengths to try and make it look like it's always been that way, buying two identical European Caddy grilles to combine into one and seamlessly hide the split in the middle up front. The original tailgate with "Volkswagen" across the middle was left intact, with four-inch strips added on each side to keep the extra width as inconspicuous as possible.

The goal was to look like the original truck bed, except with enough room to fit a giant JDM V12 in the middle. It's a work in progress, and we can't wait to see how it turns out. We'll definitely be watching Mitchell's channel on YouTube here for what happens next.

[H/T Wide_Riot on r/cars!]

