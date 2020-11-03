Camouflage Your Cash with This Beautifully Understated Toyota Century V12

In the process of raking Lil Wayne over the coals for his bizarre "real Gs move in silence like lasagna" line, internet commenters managed to overlook not one, but two layers of songwriting brilliance. Not only was it an example of Grade-A wordplay, it was also a reminder that social status of any real significance doesn't broadcast itself. It doesn't threaten itself with scrutiny by rolling around in a Lamborghini Urus; it hides in plain sight, typically in something like Toyota's most exclusive model, the Century.

Since 1967, the Century has been the most luxurious vehicle Toyota sells, eclipsing even Lexus's flagship products. Across a production run spanning 30 years, the first-generation model pioneered multiple technologies that have since become staples of the modern auto industry. At launch, the Century featured Japan's first mass-produced aluminum-block engine, the Yamaha-influenced V-series V8, and in 1971, the Century became the first Toyota to feature automatic climate control.