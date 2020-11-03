Camouflage Your Cash with This Beautifully Understated Toyota Century V12

If you're sold on the swagger of Century ownership, you're in luck, because there's a 1981 Century listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it might be the deal of the... don't make me say it. Its 3.4-liter V8 has a mere 28,000 miles of wear according to the seller, suggesting most of its original 178 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque are probably still present. A fair few of them probably go AWOL en route through a '60s-vintage three-speed automatic, but hey, it's a luxury cruiser, not an AMG hot hatch.
As for what this lush, low-mileage Century costs, the seller asks what seems a pittance: $15,000. Spent on a Lexus LS or a BMW 7 Series, that'd get you a decade-old model with more than six figures on the odometer. And in the BMW's case, one that'd probably break down on the drive home. At least it'd be a comfortable place to stew in jealousy as the buyer of this Century rolls past.