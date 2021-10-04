This 539-HP Toyota Hilux Has a V12 From a Toyota Century

The build hails from South Africa, where a pickup truck is referred to as a "bakkie." It's the creation of one Francois Fritz, owner and proprietor of FatBoy Fab Works. Inspired by other Toyota V12 swaps, Fritz decided he needed to build a Century-swapped Hilux without compromising its usability as a pickup truck.

Typically, when we think of V12s, the mind drifts to thoughts of lithe Italian supercars, German sedans, or perhaps the luxurious Jaguars of years past. However, Toyota too have played in this space, with the 1GZ-FE engine under the hood of the Century. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before one ended up stuffed under the hood of a Hilux, as Double Apex reports.

The build started with a 2012 Hilux, which came stock with a 3.0-liter diesel engine. In an earlier iteration, it sported a twin-turbo setup good for 284 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. However, that powerplant was pulled out and sold off to fund the V12 swap. The 5.0-liter Century V12 was good for 295 horsepower stock, but Fritz had bigger plans. The 1GZ-FE got a rebuilt bottom end and twin Garrett GT35 turbos, and was dropped in the Hilux along with its standard four-speed automatic transmission. Thrown on the dyno, the combination put out 539 horsepower and a monstrous 715 lb-ft of torque running approximately 10 pounds of boost.

With pipes akimbo coming out the front end and exhausts coming out of the hood, it's a properly mental rig. We can imagine you'd want plenty of fluid in your washer bottle to regularly rinse off the windshield; assuming there's still one fitted, that is. The "JESUS POWER" banner across the top only adds to the befuddling, incongruous look of this muscled-up hauler. The design makes sense, given it was put together to compete at the Simola Hillclimb on a short timetable. Everything was buttoned up the night before the event. The V12 "bakkie" actually makes an appearance in the video below, a summary of the hillclimb from Cars.co.za:



