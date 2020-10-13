There's Another Huge Right to Repair Fight Brewing in Massachusetts

Whether or not you live in Massachusetts, you should be paying attention to a very important vote coming up in November's election. Not for president, or senator, or even city council—no, Question 1 is a proposition that could dramatically strengthen or weaken the state's landmark right-to-repair law that previously forced automakers to make it easier for you to get your car fixed.

Essentially, Massachusetts voters are deciding on whether or not to add "mechanical" vehicle telematics data—realtime updates from a car's sundry sensors transmitted to an automaker's private servers—to the list of things OEMs have to share with independent mechanics. Telematics data was purposefully excluded from the original 2013 law, but as cars have gotten more computerized over the last decade, that gap in coverage has grown more pronounced.

The full information about what is appearing on the ballot can be found here. Voting "Yes" to Question 1 would expand access to wirelessly transmitted mechanical data regarding vehicle maintenance and repair. But what makes this a big deal for those outside Massachusetts is that the amendment will require automakers who want to do business in the state to make that data accessible through a smartphone app for owners starting in 2022.

Remember, it was the 2013 law's passage that forced automakers to adopt a nationwide right-to-repair standard. Could the same happen with open-access telematics data, which will only grow in importance as more cars add on driver-assist features? Pro-Question 1 organization Massachusetts Right to Repair argues the amendment would futureproof the law for consumers and independent repair shops beyond the state's borders.

Voting "No" would make no change to governing access over wirelessly transmitted vehicle data, meaning automakers would be under no obligation to provide a standard that consumers could use to analyze diagnostic information other than what is currently provided through the vehicle's OBDII port. Anti-Question 1 organization Coalition for Safe and Secure Data claims the proposition is nothing more than a data grab for third parties who want to access vehicle information remotely and in real-time. The group further argues that forcing automakers to open up their lines could potentially expose call data, GPS coordinates and other personal information to hackers.

Because everything in politics has to be awful, the Coalition for Safe and Secure Data even funded a commercial to push the extremely wrong and off-putting idea that Question 1 would allow sexual predators to track or remotely control the vehicles of their intended victims.