Ford Readies for F-150 Electric Pickup Truck With $700M River Rouge Assembly Overhaul

In a time of continued economic uncertainty, the world's automakers are buckling in for a potentially rough fourth quarter. It couldn't come at a worse time, especially as manufacturers are at a tipping point in the move toward electrification—any faltering or delays could mean a loss in valuable market share. Ford knows this and, despite the risk, has decided to move full-tilt toward its future goals, including ponying up a $700 million investment in its historic River Rouge Complex.

On Thursday, Ford announced that it has broken ground on its all-new electric F-150 plant at the pickup's home in Dearborn, Michigan. The renovations will enable Ford to build its upcoming F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and eventually furnish the plant to crank out Ford's electric variant, which is due for market release in mid-2022.

The technical overhaul is just the first part of the automaker's $700 million commitment to the future of its products, an allegiance which Ford says supports an approximate one million jobs across the United States. Ford has also committed to adding an additional 300 jobs to its River Rouge facility, each of which will be aimed at supporting the electrification of the F-150, including battery production and assembly of the truck.

If River Rouge doesn't ring a bell, it certainly should. The plant was Ford's flagship manufacturing facility after its 11-year construction completed in 1928. At the time, it was not only Ford's pièce de résistance, but also the largest integrated production line factory in the entire world. River Rouge took over production of the F-Series pickup range shortly after it was launched in 1948 and continues to be where Ford assembles its best-selling product to this day. It seems only fitting that Ford chose to breathe new life into one of its most historic plants and equip it with the necessary means to shuttle the automaker into its next stage of life.