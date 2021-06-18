Voters Overwhelmingly Passed a ‘Right to Repair’ Law in Massachusetts. Carmakers Are Fighting Back

A trade group representing at least 22 automakers and other original equipment providers are still fighting against Massachusetts' recently passed right to repair referendum. That law not only reaffirmed and updated a 2013 right-to-repair law, but it also added a common method of accessing over-the-air telematics data. Now, the car companies are pushing back. On Monday, the group began its testimony in front of a federal judge in an attempt to block the referendum. Its argument states permitting consumers and independent repair shops to wirelessly access telematics data from their vehicles would conflict with federal laws pertaining to emissions regulations.

DepositPhotos

Before we get too deep in the water, let's recap the existing legislation, the proposed changes, and just how automakers have escalated a constituent-approved change to the courts. What Changed? The referendum updates Massachusetts' existing right-to-repair act, which went into effect in 2013 and forced automakers to adopt a national right-to-repair standard. Specifically, the referendum modernizes the law to include a standard method of accessing over-the-air data, the same real-time information that automakers receive when connected cars phone home. This is similar to, say, an OBDII reader, except it's aimed at allowing individuals and small repair shops to have access to the same diagnostic data as automakers, despite being unaffiliated with a particular dealer network. In November, poll-going Massachusetts residents overwhelmingly voted to approve the referendum. Nearly 2.6 million voters—or 75 percent—voted in favor of the vehicle data access requirement initiative. The amendment to the law means that automakers who want to do business in Massachusetts are required to make this telematics data accessible through a smartphone app beginning with model year 2022 and newer vehicles. For some automakers like Honda, MY2022 vehicles were already on dealer lots beginning in January 2021. Who's Fighting Against the Law? The suit was filed by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group whose members include automakers like BMW, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz and many others. Other members are companies that produce components for vehicle manufacturers like Bosch, Denso, Harman, Infineon, Intel, Luminar, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic, Sirius XM, and Texas Instruments. In short, the trade group has just about every large automaker and original equipment manufacturer on board, as well as some self-driving startups. More than $26.6 million was donated in opposition to the referendum, according to Ballotpedia. This includes $5.5 million by General Motors, $4.5 million by Toyota, $4.5 million by Ford, $3 million by Honda, and $2.4 million by Nissan. The alliance also reportedly funded ads that ran under a shell corporation called Coalition for Safe and Secure Data using its campaign funding, some of which even suggested that women could be hunted down and sexually attacked using the data that would be made available under the new right to repair regs. The ads were pulled from YouTube almost immediately following the overwhelmingly positive vote in favor of the referendum.

Security Concerns By December 2020, the alliance was already gearing up to take the passage of the referendum all the way to the top. It filed suit against Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey in order to combat the law, stating its passage would require automakers to forego "years of manufacturers' work and billions of dollars" which have already been invested in protecting and securing vehicle data. An extensively redacted and under-seal filing reads: "Based on the evidence adduced at trial, the Data Law would require manufacturers to render inoperative cybersecurity design elements that they installed on vehicles to meet the requirements of the Clean Air Act and EPA regulations regarding vehicle emissions. Because manufacturers cannot comply with both the Clean Air Act and the Data Law, there is a clear conflict between the federal and state law and the state law must yield." Specifically, the alliance argues that the Data Law would require automakers to render inoperable certain cybersecurity design elements already installed on vehicles.

via U.S. District Court, Massachusetts