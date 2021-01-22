Honda's Already Selling 2022 Odysseys For a Very Strange Reason

The HondaVac was one of the smartest options you could get in the Honda Odyssey minivan. It was a miniature ShopVac meant to pick up dry messes with ease, and its eight-foot hose meant that it could reach nearly anywhere in the Odyssey's interior. It was a well-liked option, too, because regardless of whether you're hauling stuff or kids, dirt and spills are all but inevitable inside a minivan.

Sadly, the reason why you're already seeing 2022 Odysseys at dealerships is the same reason why the HondaVac disappeared from the options list: there simply weren't enough of these onboard vacuums to go around. Supplier issues with the HondaVac forced Honda to bring out the 2022 models now, even though we're not even a month into 2021.