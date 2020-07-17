This Jaguar E-Type Rear End Conceals a Fully Functional Wet Bar

When it comes to automobilia-based furniture, there's a fine line between a neat novelty and a show of tastelessness. Engine bay jukeboxes and drivable, street-legal couches? The former. Bugatti-branded vases? The latter. A cocktail station built into the lopped-off trunk of a Jaguar E-Type, like the one that just popped up in Craigslist in Connecticut? You be the judge.

This fully functional wet bar—that just means a bar with a small sink—was, per its seller, assembled from a 1972 E-Type's rear clip by "a restoration company" in the 1980s. Opening its trunk lid reveals a two-tiered floor, with cutouts for bottles and glassware, plus space for tools of the mixology trade—bar spoons, corkscrews, and jiggers. Hidden under the gas cap is a straw dispenser and embedded in its floor is a champagne bucket, for those romantic nights spent swearing at your race car.