Here’s What Over 220,000 Miles Does to a Tuned 450-HP Lexus V8 Engine

Jared from Wrench Every Day purchased this IS F about 40,000 miles ago and has not been gentle with it. "Most of the issues are just things I've caused," Jared explains. "Worn out tires, worn out brakes, oil changes, had a radiator failure when I slammed into a bunch of cones at 70 miles an hour on a race track." You know, the normal stuff.

The car also makes a bit more power than stock, with over 450 horsepower compared to the stock 416 hp.

That being said, in this video, they're replacing all four wheel bearings, the valve cover gaskets and the high-pressure fuel pump gasket, so it's time to open that engine up and see what it looks like inside. The high-pressure fuel pump is there to handle all sixteen fuel injectors for the IS F's V8. Both the space under the fuel pump as well as the seam where the valve covers meet the cylinder head were wet with oil, so it's a telltale sign that the gaskets are leaking.