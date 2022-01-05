Chrysler’s Revival Rests on the 400-HP, 400-Mile Airflow Concept EV

Continuing to keep up with the times, the Airflow Concept's interior features screens in front of each and every occupant, screens that run what the company calls "STLA SmartCockpit" powered by something called the "STLA Brain." (STLA is, presumably, an abbreviation of Stellantis but one can't help but wonder if it was chosen as a not-so-subtle reference to $TSLA.)

Buzzy names aside, Chrysler says the technology in the Airflow is intuitive, clean, personalized, and continually being updated. Each occupant even gets their own built-in camera to allow for in-car conference calls—presumably involving other people who aren't also in the car, unless Chrysler thinks hopping on a Zoom call with somebody sitting two feet away is something people do.

In any case, Chrysler's first production EV is due out within the next three years. The company did not specify just how heavily it'll be inspired by the Airflow Concept but given its practical, on-trend shape, we wouldn't be surprised if it ends up looking pretty darn similar.