2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 First Drive Review: More EVs Like This, Please

A 77.4-kWh battery is offered across all Ioniq 5 models and you can get them in either the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup or the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. And for any motor configuration, you can also option it with one of three available trims: SE, SEL, and Limited. Save for the 220-mile, rear-wheel-drive-only SE Standard Range Ioniq 5, your two options are the 225-horsepower single-motor Ioniq 5, which has a claimed range of 303 miles, or the 320-hp dual-motor Ioniq 5, which has a claimed 256 miles of range. As my colleague Chris Tsui noted, you can get either 320 hp or 300 miles of range, but not both.

But what I'd like to call out specifically is the Ioniq 5's design—both exterior and interior.

One Special Thing: The Design

The first thing you should know about the Ioniq 5 is that it is large. In photos, it looks like maybe something the size of a Volkswagen Golf, as it is very Lancia Delta Integrale-looking in profile. In person, it's quite big. As 100percentjake observed on Twitter, it still has the proportions of a hatchback, just increased by 130 percent. Additionally—and this shocked me when I found out—the Ioniq 5 has a longer wheelbase than the Hyundai Palisade; the former has a 118.1-inch wheelbase and the latter has a 114.2-inch wheelbase. The Ioniq 5 has the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai sold in North America, a rep confirmed. Also, it has a clamshell hood.