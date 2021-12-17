2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 First Drive Review: More EVs Like This, Please

But these are two small complaints gleaned after about three hours of driving. They are but small flaws in what is otherwise a highly capable EV.
Let's Talk Numbers
My colleague Rob Stumpf wrote up a comprehensive trim, range, and pricing story for the Ioniq 5, but know that the cheapest Ioniq 5 you can get is the standard-range version with the single-motor setup that is good for 220 miles of range and starts at $40,925. Top-tier Limited AWD models come with a suite of ADAS tech (including forward collision-avoidance assist, high-beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist), 20-inch alloy wheels, front LED accent lighting, leatherette-trimmed heated seats, a memory eight-way powered driver's seat, the sliding center console, a head-up display, and smart cruise control. MSRP comes to $55,725. The only option the test car came with were carpeted floor mats for $195; total MSRP came to $55,920.
The Ioniq 5 can count the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, Tesla Model 3, and Tesla Model Y among its competitors. It already has the Ford and VW beat in terms of fast-charge time, though the Teslas come out slightly higher with their longer ranges. And seeing as all of them are priced relatively similarly, the Ioniq 5 has a slight advantage in the highly subjective areas of design and interior setup.