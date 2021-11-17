Hyundai Ioniq 7 Concept Brings Hyundai’s Sweet Retro-Future Style to a Boxy SUV

As the electric future of transportation becomes ever more certain, Hyundai is showing itself as a strong contender in the race towards greener cars. Not only are the company's offerings so far impressive, but its production and concept EVs are striking to look at—in a good way. Today, the Korean automaker released a new concept electric SUV, and it follows that trend. Called the Ioniq 7, it's Hyundai's idea of future people haulers.

The Ioniq 7 follows the styling trend of a few other Hyundais revealed recently. Cut from the same cloth as the Ioniq 5 and retro-remake Grandeur, the concept SUV has pixelated headlights and taillights, marking a departure from the conventional styling elements of more conservative EVs like the Volkswagen ID.4.

We're specifically talking about features like the entirely glass tailgate, or the interior seating that looks more like the waiting area at a fancy restaurant. The "Lounge" concept for future vehicle interiors, seen on other concepts like the Mini Urbanaut, is alive and well here. There isn't a seatbelt nor a steering wheel in sight; just eco-friendly materials, some fanciful future-facing furniture, and cavernous cove-lit doors.