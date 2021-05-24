The Electric 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets 300 Miles of Range or 320 HP, But Not Both

Just as its sister company did with the Kia EV6, Hyundai is officially revealing the Ioniq 5 electric crossover for the second time now; this time, with official U.S.-market specs. When the Ioniq 5 rolls out in 2022, it'll come with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery and the option of single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive. In rear-drive guise, the car will target 300 miles of range and produce 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Add a front-axle motor and the all-wheel-drive SE and SEL versions will apparently travel 269 miles per charge.

A top-of-the-line Limited AWD model, however, puts out 320 hp and 446 pound-feet of torque, leading to a zero to 60 mph sprint lasting "less than five seconds." Naturally, this is the least efficient Ioniq 5 of the bunch, targeting a range of 244 miles. All variants top out at 115 mph and can tow up to 1,500 pounds.