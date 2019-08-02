Ultra-Rare Volkswagen New Beetle RSI Race Car Emerges for Sale 

Rare, weird, and influential, the Volkswagen New Beetle RSI ticks all the boxes for what makes a collector car. And now, its racing-only sibling could be yours for under $20 grand. One of the original 67 New Beetle RSI race cars has surfaced for sale on Race Cars Direct for shockingly little money. Its seller asks just £12,950, or about $15,740, and people have paid far more for slower, less interesting race cars. It doesn't seem to be an all-original example, as its valve cover bears an out-of-place R32 badge, and the listing says it has been supercharged with a centrifugal Rotrex unit, but that serves to make its claimed power figure of 320 horse believable.

Race Cars Direct Volkswagen New Beetle RSI race car 18/67

Across its limited production, Volkswagen built just 317 New Beetle RSIs in racing and road-legal forms combined, so it's not every day that you see an RSI, and should you see one, you won't mistake it for anything else. Widened fenders and a supremely boy-racer-y wing give the RSI a stance that makes owners of lesser VWs green with envy, and distinguish it from garden-variety Beetles. Those go-fast pieces aren't just for show; underneath the hood is a 3.2-liter VR-6 that produces 221 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, which it ships via a six-speed manual to all four wheels. If that sounds similar to the drivetrain in the later Golf R32, it's because it practically is the same. Mark-four Golfs and New Beetles shared a platform, so adapting the RSI's powertrain for use in the Golf R32 was a piece of cake.

